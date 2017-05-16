Gareth Bale A Lot Better Says Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insists Gareth Bale's fitness is improving but wouldn't confirm or deny his chances of making the Champions League final.

Bale remains an injury absentee after aggravating a calf issue against Barcelona in last month's Clasico.

It has been suggested Bale will be fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3, but the Frenchman reiterated his focus is purely on Celta.

One step closer to our goal! Fans were incredible tonight 🙌🏻 #vamos pic.twitter.com/9B8Y95fRmd — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 14, 2017

"Listen, right now is not the time to talk about that," Zidane said.

"I can tell you how he is, he's a lot better, he's out on the pitch, not with the group, but that's positive.

"We're happy with that, but we just have to think about the game [with Celta] and that's it. Gareth isn't with us."