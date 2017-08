The Ligue de Football Professionnel says it "does not understand" the decision by LaLiga to hold up Neymar's proposed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain by rejecting an attempt to pay his release clause.

LFP unhappy with their La Liga counterparts' behaviour re: PSG's bid for Neymar. https://t.co/2p2PLHDQm7 — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) August 3, 2017