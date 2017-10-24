English
Florentino Perez Cools Talk of Real Madrid Interest in Harry Kane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the €250million price tag hanging over the Tottenham forward is prohibitively expensive.

Tottenham star Harry Kane is not being considered as an option for Real Madrid because he would cost "€250million", according to the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez.

Kane has been linked with a switch to Madrid in recent weeks, with the Spurs man enjoying a wonderful start to the season in what has been a generally impressive 2017 for the striker.

Spurs' 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League was billed by many as Kane's audition, with some claiming that he would be a better fit for the reigning European champions.

However, Perez has reassured Spurs fans that Madrid have not considered making him a target because they know he would cost too much money.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Perez said: "Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young.

"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

"I didn't ask Tottenham's president [chairman, Daniel Levy] for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250million."

So far this year for club and country, Kane has scored a remarkable 45 goals in 40 appearances following his double against Liverpool on Sunday.

