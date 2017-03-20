Final El Clasico Of Season Confirmed For April 23

The final LaLiga Clasico of the season has been scheduled for 20:45CET on Sunday April 23.

Champions Barcelona will travel to leaders Real Madrid at the end of the week in which the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals are contested.

Clasico CONFIRMED: Sunday 23rd April 8.45pmCET — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) March 20, 2017

Madrid will have an additional day's rest as they meet Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on the Tuesday that week, 24 hours before Barca play their second leg against Juventus at home.

The first Clasico finished 1-1 at Camp Nou, with Sergio Ramos cancelling out Luis Suarez's opener with a 90th-minute header.