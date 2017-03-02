Fernando Torres Taken to Hospital After Head Injury Scare
OMNISPORT
Fernando Torres has been taken to hospital for tests after suffering a worrying head injury in Atletico Madrid's draw at Deportivo La Coruna.
The forward, a second-half substitute, appeared to be knocked out prior to hitting the turf following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos in the final minute of regulation time in Thursday's LaLiga match.
Torres left the field on a stretcher after a lengthy delay, with some players close to tears at the sight of the stricken striker lying prone on the turf.
Atletico confirmed Torres will spend the night in hospital being monitored.
The club provided an update on Twitter, writing: "Torres suffered a head injury. He was rushed to hospital to undergo tests. He will spend the night in hospital for observation."
The match finished in a 1-1 draw after seven subdued minutes of added time.