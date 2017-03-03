Fernando Torres Brain Scan Comes Back Clear Following Sickening Head Injury

OMNISPORT

Fernando Torres' CT scan has come back clear after the Atletico Madrid striker suffered a worrying head injury at Deportivo La Coruna in Thursday's LaLiga match.

Atletico confirmed initial tests on the forward's condition have returned no adverse findings.

"Good news – Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT [scan]," the club said on Twitter.

Good news (1/2) @Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

"There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries. Torres is conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol."

Torres, a second-half substitute, appeared to be knocked out prior to hitting the turf following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos late in the game at the Riazor.

The incident took place with five minutes of regulation time to play in Thursday's LaLiga match.

Torres left the field on a stretcher after a lengthy delay, with some players close to tears at the sight of the stricken striker lying prone on the turf.

“Thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!" F. Torres — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

Prior to their update on his tests, Atletico had confirmed after the match the 32-year-old was "stable and conscious" having been taken to hospital and would stay under observation prior to undergoing further tests on Friday.

The club wrote on Twitter: "Torres suffered a head injury. He was rushed to hospital to undergo tests. He will spend the night in hospital for observation.

"Thanks for the messages of support. Torres is stable and conscious. He will spend the night under observation and have more tests tomorrow."

The match finished in a 1-1 draw, with seven subdued minutes of stoppage-time added following the sickening injury.