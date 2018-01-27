Ernesto Valverde has said that Coutinho and Andres Iniesta could co-exist at Barcelona.

Valverde praised the former Liverpool star, while also suggesting he could potentially be paired with Andres Iniesta in midfield, rather than one or the other playing.

"Let's see [how we play Coutinho]," Valverde said. "We need to learn how he plays in our system and he needs to learn how to play with his team-mates.

"He's different to any player we've got. Iniesta is perhaps more of a central midfielder, whereas Coutinho has maybe a better shot and plays further up.

"He has a certain elegance. I think we could play him in midfield. He doesn't need to change much to fit in.

"I think they [Coutinho and Iniesta] are different types of players, but also complimentary. They could play together perfectly well. They can play in the same position, but let's see how things develop."