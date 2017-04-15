Diego Simeone Vows To Squeeze Maximum Out Of Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone intends to "squeeze the maximum" out of Atletico Madrid in the closing stages of the season.

Atletico hold a 1-0 lead in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Leicester City after a victory at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday and sit third in LaLiga, 10 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Simeone's side look set to battle Sevilla for the last automatic Champions League qualifying spot and the Argentine will demand all he can from his players, while hoping the fans can play their part.

"We need the greatest effort of all the players we have. We will try to squeeze the maximum out of each one of them," Simeone told his pre-match media conference for Saturday's match against Osasuna.

"We have been working on achieving regularity for a long time and [against Osasuna] we are probably going to find a team that comes excited from their two consecutive wins.

"What I am clear on is that the match is decisive for us. There are only a few weeks left, it's seven finals and I consider this as one.

"We have played against Madrid, then four days later Leicester, now we are going to play Osasuna, three days after that we are going to play in England.

"These are the days in which I say that the fans have to be there and what we need is that they not only come to see a football match but they come to be another player."

Atletico have Tiago available after four months out, while Nico Gaitan could make his first appearance in four weeks following a toe problem

Simeone is set to be without injured duo Gabi and Kevin Gameiro, while Koke misses the match through suspension.