Diego Simeone Salutes Yannick Carrasco Show For Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone saluted the performance of Yannick Carrasco after the Belgian was instrumental in Atletico Madrid's dramatic 3-2 defeat of Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The two sides produced a thrilling spectacle at the Vicente Calderon and Atletico came from behind twice – Fernando Torres cancelling out Gustavo Cabral's opener with a spectacular goal assisted by Carrasco.

John Guidetti appeared to have stolen a win for the visitors late on, before Carrasco smashed a brilliant 25-yard volley in and then Antoine Griezmann wrapped things up at the end to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat.

Carrasco was the one to draw Simeone's praise, though, while Kevin Gameiro – who struck the crossbar in stoppage time – was backed by the Argentinian as he continues to struggle in front of goal.

"He's working hard," Simeone said of the Belgian. "He strives to improve.

"He started the season extremely well, surpassing his numbers [of last season]. In Barcelona he did well, and today too.

"Of the three goals, his is possibly the most spectacular. It is always important for the strikers to score. "As for Gameiro; the knock down for Griezmann's goal was key, and he hit the crossbar.

"He has to be calm. We love him and he will give us many joys."