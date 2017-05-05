Diego Simeone Proud Of Atletico Madrid Season

Diego Simeone is happy with Atletico Madrid's season despite a failed LaLiga campaign and a possible Champions League exit.

Unless there is a dramatic turnaround at Vicente Calderon next weekend, Atleti look set to bow out of the Champions League in the last four.

But after a slow start to a campaign that has been interrupted by injuries, Simeone is proud to have steered his side to third place with three league matches remaining, as they seek to again qualify for UEFA's elite club competition.

"I've said it on several occasions, it's the hardest year since I've been at the club," he said.

"Competing with all the difficulties we've had, it's huge for me. We still have to close it [out], but when the season is over, the numbers will make us see very good or good things.

"The last six years are the best in the history of the club."