Diego Simeone Praises Atletico Madrid Fans For Their Part In Real Sociedad Win

Diego Simeone believes support from the home Atletico Madrid fans carried the team over the line against Real Sociedad.

Simeone thanked the home supporters at Vicente Calderon after his team moved three points above Sevilla in fourth, having played a game more than Jorge Sampaoli's men.

"We needed the fans at the end to support the team and feel like one more man," he added following a fifth consecutive win.

"When the fans are like that, the Calderon is marvellous."

Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan now finds his side outside the European places in seventh with eight matches to play and after Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 at home to Espanyol.

Eusebio was unimpressed by some perceived roughhouse tactics from Atleti after his side's current slump extended to one point from their past four games.

"We need to get back to our best level, quickly, as we're not there at the moment," he said.

"It was hard for us, as a team who like to keep the ball moving, to play against a team who stop you all the time, illegally and have no yellow cards shown."