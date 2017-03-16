Diego Simeone Insists Atletico Madrid Are Not Focused On Champions League Draw

Diego Simeone is not stressing over Friday's Champions League draw as Atletico Madrid turn their attention to LaLiga after advancing to the quarter-finals.

Atletico booked their spot in the last eight of the competition for a fourth consecutive season thanks to Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, which secured a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Leicester City and Atletico are all in the pool for the draw in Nyon, but Simeone and his side are only focused on Sunday's visit of third-placed Sevilla.

"We are thinking only about [the weekend's match against] Sevilla," Simeone said post-match.

"Atletico don't have any influence [on the draw] so what will be will be.

"This is an important step, but it is only one step.

"The Champions League is always special and this is important for the club.

"I want to acknowledge the great effort from the club and especially from the players, who have given their heart and soul and who have competed in all kinds of situations during these four years."

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings, five points adrift of Sevilla, who bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday.