Diego Simeone Happy With Theo Hernandez Amid Real Madrid Links

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is relaxed over the future of Theo Hernandez after arch rivals Real Madrid were linked to a move for the teenage left-back.

France Under-20 international Hernandez is on a season-long loan with Alaves, where he has made 24 LaLiga appearances and provided four assists.

The 19-year-old, whose older brother Lucas also plays at Atletico, extended his contract to 2021 with the capital club last year but Marca reported Real Madrid were ready to meet a €24million buyout clause.

Speaking after his side's battling 1-0 win over Real Sociedad – Filipe Luis, the man currently playing in Hernandez's favoured position for Atleti scoring the only goal in the 28th minute – Simeone said he was happy with the youngster's progress amid the latest round of speculation, to which Saturday's derby at the Santiago Bernabeu provides an interesting backdrop.

"I always wish our players the best," he said. "When the season is over, we will start to get into those type of things.

"I spoke with Theo a month or so ago. We know what we said to each other.

"I am very happy with how he is doing."