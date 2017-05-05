Diego Simeone Dismisses Alvaro Morata Rumors

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has rejected claims he is trying to sign Alvaro Morata from local rivals Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain suggest Simeone spoke to Morata during the 3-0 Champions League semi-final loss to Madrid on Tuesday, the 24-year-old striker having been linked with a move despite only returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from Juventus in June.

The Spain international has also been linked with Chelsea and, asked about the gossip at a news conference ahead of his team's Liga match against Eibar on Saturday, Simeone offered an unequivocal response.

"I did not tell Morata to come to Atletico," he said.

"I made a joke to Morata when he happened to walk past me."

Across the city at Valdebebas, Simeone's counterpart Zinedine Zidane suggested Morata intends to remain with Los Blancos.

"Alvaro Morata is a Real Madrid player," the French coach said.

"He loves this club - it's the club of his life - that is all I can say about that."