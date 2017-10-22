Diego Simeone Determined To Have August Fernandez Available Again

Diego Simone is keen for Augusto Fernandez's return to boost Atletico Madrid's season.

Fernandez has been out for over a year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2016.

The Argentinian could even make his return against his former club Celta this weekend, though Koke is expected to miss out.

"Koke is still in a bit of pain so he will rest this match," said Simeone. "Augusto is much better.

"He is growing a lot and he a big chance of participating and playing, we need him because he has a great vision of the game.

"He is very excited because it's been a while without playing, with all that enthusiasm and his importance as a player, he will be an important midfielder as soon as I put him in the field.

"He's okay, he's doing much better and he will be there fighting to get a place to play."