Derby Hero Antoine Griezmann Won't Rule out Real Madrid Move

Antoine Griezmann has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid after scoring the equaliser in Saturday's derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The France international netted his 15th LaLiga goal of the season with five minutes of normal time left to play to cancel out Pepe's earlier header and salvage a 1-1 draw for Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, who has been heavily linked with a potential move to Atletico's city rivals, has scored more league goals against Madrid since 2013 than any other player - having netted five in that period - while he has found the net in three of his last four league visits to the Bernabeu for both Atleti and Real Sociedad.

And the 26-year-old says he wants to keep up his formidable record at the home of the European champions - though he has again insisted that he is happy at Atleti.

Antoine Griezmann: Has scored more goals in the last 30 minutes of matches (12) than any other player in La Liga this season pic.twitter.com/gXPD9CJx0K — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 9, 2017

"It was a really important game for us. We were confident before the game and determined to put in a good performance," he told beIN SPORTS. "I think we played really well.

"We know we're a really strong team, we have an amazing mentality. It was a difficult game against a good team and we managed to get a draw thanks to a great assist from Angel [Correa].

"We didn't start well and they gave everything early on. I think we were a bit tired. But we're happy with the draw. I hope I can continue scoring at the Bernabeu.

"There's a long way to go and we have to win everything we can to be in the top three."

Asked about a move to Madrid in the wake of fresh reports in France concerning their interest, he added: "I don't discount anything in the future, but I'm happy at Atletico."

Honours even in the Madrid derby as Atletico leave it late to equalise against Real thru Antoine Griezmann. pic.twitter.com/EWGg3F214N — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) April 8, 2017

The result moves Madrid three points clear of champions Barcelona, who face Malaga at La Rosaleda later on Saturday.

The Clasico in the capital on April 23 is looking increasingly likely to play a major role in the title race, but midfielder Casemiro insists it will not be the decisive match.

"It was a pain because of the game we played," he told beIN SPORTS after the derby draw. "It was a great game, very complete, and just because of a loss of concentration...

"They have quality and they play good football. They came at us more at the end. We had chances to get two or three goals but you have to congratulate the team. It was just a lack of focus in one play.

"It won't be decided there [in the Clasico]. There are still a lot of points to win in LaLiga. It's important, but it won't decide anything."