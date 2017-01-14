Darijo Srna Snubs Barcelona

OMNISPORT

Darijo Srna is ready to snub a move to Barcelona after making it clear that he will not leave Shakhtar Donetsk this month.

The Catalans have reportedly earmarked the former Croatia international as the perfect addition to their squad, with both Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto struggling to fill the void left by Dani Alves' departure to Juventus during the close-season.

Darijo Srna: "Throughout my playing career to leave for international duty was my passion and pride." pic.twitter.com/WEkCubFaMV — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) August 9, 2016

Nevertheless, Srna has made the decision to stay loyal to Donetsk instead.

"I have listened to my heart and it led me to stay at Shakhtar," the 34-year-old told Ukranian station Football TV. "I am happy with my decision.

"I am not going to comment on interest from Barcelona because it is not professional.

"The most important thing is what I decided and I want to stay at Shakhtar."

Srna joined Shakhtar from Hajduk Split in 2003 and has since become a key figure at the club, winning eight league titles, six domestic cups and the UEFA Cup in the process.