Dani Alves Says He Always Seemed To Be A Target At Barcelona

Juventus defender Dani Alves has once more taken aim at Barcelona following his departure in 2016 and feels he was treated unfairly by the club.

The 33-year-old recently hit out at the club's board of directors, claiming they do not know how to treat players and only handed him a renewal because of their transfer ban.

Alves will be taking on his old team in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg due to take place in Turin on Tuesday, and he has reiterated that he has few fond memories of his last couple of years at Camp Nou.

"I have to say that I did not feel as comfortable any more at Barca," Alves told the official FIFA website.

"Things changed at a club level, and as time went on, I always seemed to be the one in the firing line. 'Dani is the one who has to go,' they would say. I just got tired of it.

"I decided to head off in a new direction and find happiness somewhere else.

"It is different but it is a challenge at the same time. It was strange to begin with, but I have always enjoyed a challenge, which is why I decided to make the move."