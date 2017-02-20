Dani Alves Reveals Respect For Cristiano Ronaldo And Says Fights Were Made Up

Dani Alves has played down his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, declaring it something invented by the media.

Alves' sharp tongue was part of the reason for an apparently simmering feud with Ronaldo as the duo battled on either side of the Clasico divide.

The Brazil international accused Ronaldo of being overly fond of the limelight, culminating in the Portugal star snubbing him at the 2015 Ballon d'Or gala, but he insists these remarks were taken out of context.

"All my fights with Cristiano were because of the press," Alves said. "If people only knew how much I respect Cristiano Ronaldo. I will repeat it to make myself clear: I respect Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Everyone tells me what a fantastic professional he is. As for CR7, it's different, he was my rival and I had to compete with him.

"When I said he always wanted the limelight, that meant when you win you are going to be the star but when you lose they will go for you. I said it in a very respectful way.

"And I think the same of [Lionel] Messi or Neymar. My thoughts were not negative. What happens is that the press sold them differently, saying that I had spoken ill of him and Ronaldo believed it. That's why he did not greet me at the Ballon d'Or gala in 2015."