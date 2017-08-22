Cristiano Ronaldo's Five-Match Ban Upheld as Real Madrid Appeal Fails

OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo's five-match ban following his shove on the referee during Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana win against Barcelona has been upheld.

Ronaldo and Madrid took their appeal against the suspension to Spain's Administrative Court of Sport (TAD), who chose to uphold the original decision.

The Portuguese superstar came off the bench to score a stunning goal in the first leg at Camp Nou before getting booked for removing his shirt in celebration.

Mais uma decisão incompreensível. De injustiça em injustiça, nunca me derrubarão. E como sempre voltarei mais forte. Obrigado a todos os que me têm apoiado. A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

He was then shown a second yellow card after being adjudged by referee Ricardo de Burgos to have dived, Ronaldo then pushing the official in the back.

In confirming its rejection of the appeal, TAD wrote that "the push the referee makes a record of can be seen in images of the game".

After Ronaldo's latest appeal failed, he will be unavailable for Madrid's upcoming LaLiga matches against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Madrid won the Supercopa 5-1 on aggregate and opened their league season with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna in Ronaldo's absence.