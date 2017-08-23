Cristiano Ronaldo will play the full 90 minutes of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match with Fiorentina on Wednesday, head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

The 32-year-old is unable to play in competitive domestic football until September 20 after his appeal against a five-match ban for pushing a referee was rejected – a decision the forward described as "incomprehensible".

Ronaldo, who shoved Ricardo de Burgos in the back after being sent off in the first leg of Madrid's Supercopa de Espana triumph over Barcelona, will miss his side's LaLiga matches against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Mais uma decisão incompreensível. Injustiças que nunca me derrubarão. E como sempre voltarei mais forte. Obrigado aos que me têm apoiado. pic.twitter.com/O7Et9A8Edp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2017

Zidane is prepared to let the Portugal star play the whole friendly game in the Spanish capital on Wednesday in order to help him to maintain his fitness levels.

"It's an important game for the fans," he told Real Madrid's official website. "This year it falls after the first LaLiga matchday and we'll be trying to deliver a good performance, but above all, we'll be looking to ensure that the players get more playing time under their belts.

"We're in good shape fitness-wise and there are players like Cristiano Ronaldo who are going to start the game and play the full 90 minutes. We want the trophy to remain here and we're aiming to put in a good performance."