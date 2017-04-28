Cristiano Ronaldo So Good He Could Play Anywhere Says Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane claims Cristiano Ronaldo is so good "he could play anywhere".

The Real Madrid superstar has had to adapt his game in the past couple of seasons, gradually morphing into a more traditional number nine after spending his earlier years at Sporting CP, Manchester United and Madrid as a marauding winger with a keen eye for goal.

The 32-year-old has not scored for four LaLiga games but was the inspiration behind Madrid's Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich with five goals across the two legs.

And, speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Valencia to Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane was full of praise for Ronaldo.

He said: "Ronaldo has always played on the wing but he has the quality to play in several positions. He could play as an out-and-out striker as he's a great player.

"And almost 400 goals as a winger... that's something we can't forget. It's an amazing achievement but he's so good he could play anywhere."

Zidane has several selection posers to solve before the weekend with Gareth Bale injured and Isco, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata all vying to fill the void.

The Frenchman must also consider the fact Madrid play city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

He added: "I don't have a set idea [on how to replace Bale], there are lots of options.

"I have to look at the opponents for example, how they play, what's the best option for us but I know I have lots of options because all my players are good and have versatility."

Zidane offered a fitness update on central defender Pepe, who has not played since suffering a rib injury against Atletico on April 8.

"I don't know anything about his future," Zidane said of the 34-year-old, whose contract expires in June. "But there's a pain in his ribs. He is in better shape and hopefully he'll be back before the end of the season."