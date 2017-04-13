Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Special Training Plan For Final Weeks Of Season

Cristiano Ronaldo says there is a special training regime for him to make sure he is at peak fitness until the end of the season.

Ronaldo went on to reveal that he has altered his approach to training to ensure that he is fully fit for the decisive weeks of the campaign, and stressed that he has no qualms about being rested or substituted by Zidane.

"I've made a radical change in training in order to reach the end of the season in top condition," he added. "In recent years I've reached the end of term at my limit, with a little injury.

"I've worked with the fitness coach to be good for these two months. The team is good and Cristiano is playing well.

"The rotations? It's something for Zidane and myself. We work in tune."