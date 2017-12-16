Español
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Portugal Winning European Championship Gave Him The Most Joy

Cristiano Ronaldo has said winning the European Championship with Portugal has been the title that brought him the most joy.

Ronaldo has won the Premier League three times, LaLiga twice and the Champions League on four occasions.

But the title that brought the 32-year-old the most joy was lifting last year's European championship with his country Portugal.

"Winning the Euro was the most [special], it's something we wanted for years, the first title of the Portuguese national team, and that's why it was incredible," he said.

