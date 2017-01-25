Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Down Lionel Messi Rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo says he sees little point in being compared with Lionel Messi, but accepts that talk of a rivalry is embedded in modern football.

The Real Madrid star beat Messi to the Ballon d'Or and inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player awards for 2016 after winning the Champions League and Euro 2016 for club and country.

The debate over who is the finest player in the game today regularly dominates the headlines, not least because of the fierce rivalry between Spain's most successful two clubs.

Ronaldo claims that comparisons have even been drawn between his and Barcelona star Messi's children in the past, but says it is something that his little real impact.

"He tries to do his best for the team and I do the same for mine," Ronaldo said after being named MVP for 2016 by Chinese site Dongqiudi. "We're rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we're together there's a mutual respect.

"I have a normal relationship with him. People compare us all the time, it's normal. They even compared our sons when they were born, who is quicker at school... it's part of the business.

"But I don't think you can compare things. Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi. We're both great players. The individual and collective titles speak for themselves.

"I don't like to compare; this word doesn't exist for me. We're different, two people doing their job. That's all."