Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Aritz Aduriz For LaLiga Header Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has passed Aritz Aduriz to become the active player with the most headed goals in LaLiga.

The Portugal international scored his 46th headed goal in Spain's top-flight against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Four minutes before half-time, Marcelo's cross from left found an unmarked Ronaldo, who crouched to plant in a header from eight yards and move on to 19 league goals for the season.

That takes him past Athletic striker Aduriz, with whom he previously tied the lead on 45 LaLiga headers.