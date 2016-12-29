Cristiano Ronaldo Not At His Best Believes Diego Maradona

Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is “not at his best”, according to Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The Portugal international has enjoyed a stellar 2016 – claiming the Champions League crown, Euro 2016 glory and a fourth Ballon d’Or.

His last appearance of the calendar year saw him bag a hat-trick in the Club World Cup final, as Real added to their enviable collection of silverware.

Maradona, though, believes a man with 23 goals in 22 appearances for club and country this season is not performing at the peak of his powers.

As a Napoli icon, he wishes the Serie A side were running into Ronaldo and Real at this stage but fears the Spaniards and their star man will be back to their best by the time a Champions League last-16 encounter rolls around in the new year.

Maradona told reporters: "I want [Madrid-Napoli] to be played today because Ronaldo is not at his best.

"However, by February I think he'll be in top condition, as will his teammates.