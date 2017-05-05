Cristiano Ronaldo Knows He Splits Opinion Says Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo knows he splits opinion among football fans but insists he has the full respect of everyone inside Real Madrid.

The in-form forward has been whistled by supporters at Santiago Bernabeu on occasions this season and again stressed he does not want to be targeted by Madrid fans after his brilliant hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Head coach Zidane was asked whether Ronaldo deserves more respect for his Madrid accomplishments and acknowledged there was no middle ground when it came to the Portugal international.

"With Cristiano you can either love him or you don't – there is nothing really in between," Zidane told reporters ahead of Saturday's LaLiga match away to Granada.

"He knows that as well. But Cristiano has a lot of respect, he has respect from everyone here and that is the most important thing. He has it from all his team-mates, all the club and the coach as well."

Ronaldo is expected to be rested for Madrid's trip to face Granada with the second leg of the Atletico tie in mind.