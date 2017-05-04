Cristiano Ronaldo Has 399 Goals, Is Not An Alien

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted "I am from this planet" after reaching another milestone in Tuesday's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick for the second game running in the competition to give his side a 3-0 semi-final first-leg lead that puts them firmly on course to reach the final in Cardiff.

The 32-year-old was later honoured with a commemorative shirt by club president Florentino Perez for reaching 400 goals in all competitions for the club, although official records say he is on 399.

Regardless of the tally, Ronaldo says he feels primed for a crucial run of fixtures in Madrid's pursuit of a LaLiga and Champions League double, though he says his achievements are simply down to hard work.

"The truth is I feel really good," he told Dugout. "I've prepared myself to be fit for this final stage of the league and the Champions League as well.

"Obviously there's a bit of luck as well. I've prepared myself and things have turned out well, not just for me, but for the team, too.

"That's why I say that, with dedication and hard work, as always, things come naturally. I'm very lucky, and I am from this planet!

"It's a really big amount of goals, something I didn't expect but it's a reflection of the whole team, of my work as well as that of all the people who work at the club, the fans that always support us and give us this extra motivation."

EXPLAINED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is still on 399 Real Madrid goals, not 400 - https://t.co/oZL2OxNFGV pic.twitter.com/Uz7vySadwK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 3, 2017

Ronaldo signed a new five-year contract last November that will see him stay at Madrid until 2021, when he will be 36.

The Portugal captain hopes to deliver many more trophies during his remaining years at Santiago Bernabeu, beginning with a successful defence of the Champions League this season.

"I'm very happy. It was a match filled with emotion, the team was phenomenal and scoring three goals made it a special night," he said. "We're one step closer to the final in Cardiff and we're really happy.

"We play for the shirt. I want to give my all to the club with the time I have left on my contract. I will try to do my best, score goals and work to ensure that Real Madrid win titles.

"The team is phenomenal. To win 3-0 is huge. The domination the team showed on the pitch shows how fresh our players are. We are very motivated and want to go the final. We have a slight advantage."