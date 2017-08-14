Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says it was wrong to send off Cristiano Ronaldo for a dive in his side's 3-1 Supercopa de Espana first-leg victory over Barcelona.

Ronaldo delivered a remarkable cameo off the bench at Camp Nou, scoring his side's second goal before being booked for taking off his shirt in celebration and then earning a second yellow card after going to ground under pressure from Samuel Umtiti two minutes later.

The 32-year-old pushed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back before heading off the pitch, meaning he could earn a longer suspension that would keep him out of Madrid's opening games of their LaLiga title defence.

Ramos does not believe his team-mate was deliberately trying to con the officials, however, and suggested that they could appeal against the dismissal.

1 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off in El Clasico for the first time (28 appearances). Red. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 13, 2017

"He was a long way from me. I think it was a moment of play that unbalanced him and he didn't feign anything," Ramos said after the match, as quoted by AS.

"It could be possible to appeal because it left us without a really important player for 10 minutes. We should think it over a little more."

Ramos had earlier been caught up in a confrontation with Luis Suarez after the Barca striker won a penalty for his side by hurdling a challenge from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who appeared to make very little contact.

"We're at high levels of tension in this type of game," Ramos explained. "For me, it wasn't a penalty. I don't think the referee blows for something if he doesn't see anything, he would have seen it clearly. For me, there was nothing."