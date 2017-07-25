Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his future with the European champions, saying he wants to win more trophies with the club.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a shock exit from the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the close-season with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested.

Ronaldo led Madrid to four trophies last season, including the Champions League and a first LaLiga crown since 2012.

The 32-year-old – who is contracted until 2021 – wants more of the same, saying a repeat of that campaign would do just fine.

Thank you China! I'm deeply moved by your passion for brilliance. See you next time. 再见 ⚽👋🏼🇨🇳 #Playfree #CR7LIVE pic.twitter.com/ldClz8FzAP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 24, 2017

"Winning major trophies with my club last year was great, just like the individual trophies," Ronaldo told Marca.

"Doing it again would be fine."

He added: "You have to work hard, year after year, I will continue to do it. Football is my life, it is my passion."

Ronaldo is widely expected to win a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or this year, to draw him level with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.