Cristiano Ronaldo Admits Tax Evasion Claims Have Impacted Him

Cristiano Ronaldo has said tax evasion claims have been a campaign against him, and admitted the stories have impacted in his life.

Explaining his "campaigns" claim, Ronaldo admitted that he has been affected by allegations of tax evasion that emerged towards the end of last year.

He was accused by so-called 'Football Leaks' of hiding €150million in tax havens through structures established by Gestifute, the company owned by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Gestifute, having furiously denied the claims, published a document last month that they say was official confirmation that Ronaldo had declared assets and rights abroad to the total of more than €203million.

The former Manchester United forward says he felt as though his image was being deliberately tarnished.

"I'll tell you the truth: it upset me," he said. "It upset me because you do things well, you help a lot of people - and I'll mention the solidarity prize, which for me is one of the best ones I have in my museum - there are so many good things you do and people want to camouflage it with bad things that others do.

"It bothers me and it still bothers me, but justice will always prevail, so let's wait and see what happens."