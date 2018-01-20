Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Twitter - FC Barcelona

Coutinho Takes Part In First Barcelona Training

Philippe Coutinho attends Barcelona training for the first time, as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

OMNISPORT

Philippe Coutinho has trained with Barcelona for the first time since completing a €160million move from Liverpool.

The Brazil international became the Catalan giants' most expensive acquisition earlier this month but his debut has been delayed by a thigh injury.

Coutinho's first appearance in a Barca shirt edged closer on Saturday, though, as he turned out for training with his new team-mates.

Pictures shared on the club's Twitter account showed the likes of Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique applauding the 25-year-old as he was presented to the rest of the squad.

LaLiga leaders Barca visit Real Betis on Sunday.

 

Soccer Barcelona Philippe Coutinho La Liga
Previous Ernesto Valverde Wants Respect For Atletico Madrid
Read
Ernesto Valverde Wants Respect For Atletico Madrid As Antoine Griezmann Saga Turns Again
Next The Locker Room: Is Ronaldo Ready To Leave Real Ma
Read
The Locker Room: Is Ronaldo Ready To Leave Real Madrid?