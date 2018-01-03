Costa To Undergo Exam After Knee Injury

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid are to determine on Thursday if Diego Costa will require medical examinations to the right knee he injured on a goalscoring second debut in the 4-0 Copa del Rey rout of Lleida Esportiu.

Costa was finally able to make his return for Atleti following their transfer ban in September, with the Liga club having re-signed the striker from Chelsea.

The Brazil-born Spain international made an immediate impact in his first match for Atletico since 2014, scoring the club's third goal in the opening leg within four minutes of his introduction as Diego Simeone's men edged closer to the quarter-finals.

However, Costa suffered a knock in the process after his knee was accidently stood on in the process of scoring and Atleti confirmed via a statement that he will be assessed again.

Despite the injury scare, Costa revelled in his return, saying: "I'm very happy to have played for Atletico Madrid again.

"This was very important for me and I'm very happy.

"I can't ask for more in this second debut for Atletico. I got to play and I was lucky enough to score. This makes me even happier."

Vitolo, like Costa, was also cleared to make his debut midweek after joining Atletico from Spanish rivals Sevilla in July.

The winger was a second-half substitute in the last-16 tie and he said: "I'm happy because we won our first game of the year. That's very important for us.

"The only thing I think about is Atletico Madrid. I'm happy."