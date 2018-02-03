Costa Cleared To Face Valencia

😊Good news! @diegocosta has recovered from his hamstring injury!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 3, 2018
➡https://t.co/ZRWrQu4jjd#AúpaAtleti #AtletiValencia pic.twitter.com/Mx0UMNgBvi
The 29-year-old Spain striker scored on his second LaLiga debut against Getafe, only to instantly earn a second yellow card for charging into the crowd to celebrate Atleti's second goal in a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Costa also has a pair of Copa del Rey goals to his name since reuniting with Diego Simeone's men but missed the second leg of their quarter-final exit at the hands of Sevilla.
He is back for the crunch clash with Valencia, who are third in the table – six points shy of Atleti in second – and took part in a training session on Saturday attended by the similarly confrontational Manchester United great Roy Keane.