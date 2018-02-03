Español
Costa Cleared To Face Valencia

Diego Costa returns from his hamstring injury to rejoin Atletico Madrid against Valencia

Diego Costa is fit to face Valencia for Atletico Madrid after overcoming a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed.
 
Costa has endured a stop-start return to Atleti since re-signing from Chelsea and becoming eligible for action in January.
 

 

The 29-year-old Spain striker scored on his second LaLiga debut against Getafe, only to instantly earn a second yellow card for charging into the crowd to celebrate Atleti's second goal in a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

 
That meant a suspension for the 1-0 win over Eibar and he was forced off after the hour in last month's 1-1 draw with Girona due to the hamstring strain.

Costa also has a pair of Copa del Rey goals to his name since reuniting with Diego Simeone's men but missed the second leg of their quarter-final exit at the hands of Sevilla.

He is back for the crunch clash with Valencia, who are third in the table – six points shy of Atleti in second – and took part in a training session on Saturday attended by the similarly confrontational Manchester United great Roy Keane.

