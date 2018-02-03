Costa Cleared To Face Valencia

Diego Costa is fit to face Valencia for Atletico Madrid after overcoming a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed.

Costa has endured a stop-start return to Atleti since re-signing from Chelsea and becoming eligible for action in January.

😊Good news! @diegocosta has recovered from his hamstring injury!

The 29-year-old Spain striker scored on his second LaLiga debut against Getafe, only to instantly earn a second yellow card for charging into the crowd to celebrate Atleti's second goal in a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

That meant a suspension for the 1-0 win over Eibar and he was forced off after the hour in last month's 1-1 draw with Girona due to the hamstring strain.

Costa also has a pair of Copa del Rey goals to his name since reuniting with Diego Simeone's men but missed the second leg of their quarter-final exit at the hands of Sevilla.

He is back for the crunch clash with Valencia, who are third in the table – six points shy of Atleti in second – and took part in a training session on Saturday attended by the similarly confrontational Manchester United great Roy Keane.