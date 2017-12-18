Clasico Win Won't Decide Title Race Warns Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta says Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid cannot decide the LaLiga title race, although he admits victory would be a "huge step" forward for Barcelona.

LaLiga leaders Barca are six points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid, with Madrid a further five points back, although the champions have a game in hand.

The Catalans' imperious first half of the season under new coach Ernesto Valverde has come as something of a surprise, particularly after Neymar was sold to Paris Saint-Germain and his replacement, Ousmane Dembele, has featured in only two league games due to injury.

But although they are in a dominant position ahead of their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, Iniesta does not believe even a 14-point lead over Madrid would end the title hopes of Zinedine Zidane's side.

"Being honest, I don't think so," Iniesta said when asked if a Barcelona win would leave Madrid out of the title race.

"It is hard to talk about LaLiga being over in December.

"It is true that, if we are able to win there, it is going to be a huge step, but we shouldn't forget Atletico Madrid, who are six points behind.

"We are looking forward to playing a great game and try to get the three points."