Cazorla Just Wants To "Feel Like A Footballer Again"

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has admitted he is still playing through the pain after being given a pre-season run-out for Villarreal.

The 33-year-old came on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Hercules on Tuesday, making his first appearance since October 2016.

#VillarrealTV 📺 | If there's one thing that's guaranteed by our 'groguets' it's effort and sweat! Just watch them in training! 💪💛😓 pic.twitter.com/3NC4adyjCR — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 19, 2018

Cazorla's six-year spell at Emirates Stadium came to an end at the conclusion of 2017-18, after a series of debilitating injuries kept him on the sidelines.

However, the Spain international admitted after the match that he did not enjoy his appearance, and will not feel like a footballer until his health improves.

Tras 636 días, @19SCazorla volvió a sentirse futbolista ⚽. Y lo hizo vistiendo la camiseta del club de su vida. ¡Endavant Cazorla 💛! pic.twitter.com/F02OnxXpPi — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 18, 2018

"I am only thinking about getting rid of the pain as soon as possible because I am not enjoying what I am doing," Cazorla told Marca.

"I want to train with my colleagues again and to feel like a footballer. It is hard to express what it feels like to be out on the pitch after so much time.

Feliz de volver a sentirme futbolista,queda mucho trabajo por delante.Con más ilusión que nunca.💪💪💪💪@VillarrealCF pic.twitter.com/CQ788ZQbdV — Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) July 10, 2018

"To feel like a footballer again, to feel the love of the people and the reception they gave me."