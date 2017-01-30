Casemiro Says Real Madrid Had To Offer A Show Of Strength

Casemiro says Real Madrid had to produce a show of strength in their clash with Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Brazil international was on the end of the robust challenge that earned Martinez a second booking and he conceded Madrid had to battle through some heavy weather early on.

"We had to try to come out strong from the beginning, we knew that La Real were going to be difficult. They are fifth in the classification," he said.

"We had to work during the week and luckily we have been effective.

"It is an important day for us because we won more of an advantage over our pursuers.

"We must not worry about Sevilla or Barcelona. If we win every game we will end up being champions."