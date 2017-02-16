Casemiro Reveals Inspiration Behind Volley

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro revealed he had been practicing long-range efforts like the stunning goal he scored against Napoli in the Champions League.

The Brazilian sealed the holders' 3-1 win on Wednesday with a tremendous strike at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro produced a spectacular 30-yard volley after a clearance fell to him in the 54th minute of Madrid's win.

The 24-year-old said it was the type of strike he had been practicing.

"I've been practicing those kinds of shots a lot," Casemiro said, via Marca.

"They're important because of my position on the pitch."

Le he pegado con toda la fuerza que hoy nos habéis dado. Gracias, afición. ¡Hala Madrid! #RMUCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/o9e9Et5aqR — Casemiro (@Casemiro) February 15, 2017

Casemiro said he simply wanted to generate as much power as he could when the clearance came his way.

"I'm lost for words," he told UEFA.

"When I struck the ball I wanted to smash it, for the game, for the fans, for the Bernabeu. I love to play here, I can't say any more than that."

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos also scored for Madrid after Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli a surprise lead.

The second leg is in Naples on March 7.