Less than two weeks away from signing a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until 2022, Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed with a heart condition that could leave him off the field indefinitely.

Parte médico de Carvajal.https://t.co/JdjIAvX0NE — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 30, 2017

The club's official statement (translated):

"After tests were performed today, our player Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed a viral condition affecting his pericardium. Evaluation is pending."