Carvajal Backs Benzema to Rediscover Goalscoring Touch

Dani Carvajal believes Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema will soon build upon the two LaLiga goals he has managed this season.

 

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal backed Karim Benzema to find form after the forward was again jeered by fans on Saturday.

Benzema hit the post and missed a great late chance during Madrid's 5-2 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has scored just six goals in 25 games in all competitions this season.

However, Carvajal backed Benzema to bounce back as Madrid prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

"Being jeered isn't nice but he's a player who is able to forget about everything when he's on the pitch," he said.

"He's very important for us, he's our number nine and I'm sure that he'll get a lot of goals."

While Benzema struggled, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick in Madrid's comfortable win.

Carvajal said the victory was crucial ahead of the last-16 first leg against PSG.

"It was a very important win ahead of the PSG match. We needed a performance like that right before what's a key game for us," he said.

"We head into Wednesday's match feeling really good. The Champions League is a competition that we're in with a chance of winning and we'll be fighting and going all out to take the title."

