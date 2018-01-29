Gerard Deulofeu will join Premier League side Watford on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season, the LaLiga leaders have confirmed.

The 23-year-old returns to the Premier League just seven months after Barca triggered their buy-back clause to sign him from Everton. He previously played for the Toffees on loan during the 2013-14 season before making a permanent move to Goodison Park in 2015.

Deulofeu has struggled for minutes at Barca this season despite the summer sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, starting 10 of 17 appearances in all competitions. He has played just nine minutes since the end of November, and the recent addition of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool figured to further limit his minutes.

[BREAKING NEWS] @gerardeulofeu moves on loan to Watford until the end of the season. More info👇 https://t.co/o0GudNtNDg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2018

The Spain international's loan runs through June 30, Barca announced on Monday, with Watford covering his salary and a potential add-on of €1 million.

He joins a Watford side that recently hired Javi Gracia to replace Marco Silva as manager. The Hornets sit 10th in the Premier League but are just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Deulofeu, who also has had loan stints playing for Sevilla and AC Milan, scored five goals in 62 Premier League contests for Everton. He has one goal in four caps for Spain since debuting in 2014.