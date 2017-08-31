On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Bojan Seals LaLiga Return with Alaves Switch

Having underwhelmed at Stoke City in recent seasons, La Masia graduate Bojan Krkic will try to rekindle his old form with Deportivo Alaves.

OMNISPORT

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic has joined LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

After enjoying a superb debut season in the Premier League following his arrival at Stoke in 2014, former Barcelona prodigy Bojan, 27, has failed to rediscover his best form for Mark Hughes' side in recent campaigns.

The Spaniard made just five Premier League appearances last term, before spending the second half of the season on loan at Bundesliga club Mainz.

And despite starting Stoke's defeat to Everton on the opening day of 2017/18, he has once again been deemed surplus to requirements and will now link up with last season's Copa del Rey finalists.

Bojan becomes the second player to depart the Bet365 Stadium on deadline day, with Stoke's club-record signing Giannelli Imbula having completed a loan move to Toulouse earlier on Thursday.

Previous Marco Verratti Admits Barcelona Speculation Has Be
Read
Marco Verratti Admits Barcelona Speculation Has Been Difficult
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker