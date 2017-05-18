Kevin-Prince Boateng says he shunned interest from other clubs to commit the next three years of his career to a "crazy future" with Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old has scored 10 times - including a goal-of-the-season contender versus Villarreal - in 28 league games as Las Palmas initially threatened to qualify for Europe before fading to 14th place with one game to go in the campaign.

Boateng's performances have been widely hailed this season in Quique Setien's entertaining line-up, while he has joined an elite group of just seven players to have scored in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga.

Happy to keep wearing the shirt of @udlaspalmasoficial #2020 #prince7 pic.twitter.com/IbaHqgOAmZ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) May 18, 2017

And, having found happiness in the Canary Islands in a nomadic career, Boateng is aiming higher with the club.

"It was a very good year for me," he told a news conference. "I'm very happy. Next year I want to score more goals and get more assists.

"I had two or three teams very interested. It is normal for other teams to love you if you play well, but then I said that I wanted to play in this team, to stay on this team, because I see a lot of things very well. We have a crazy future.

"Money is very important, but not the most important thing in life. It is more important for me to be happy. When I was younger, money was more important. Happiness is what I have here.

"I believe in this team, in the future, in this club. I want to be part of the future. I want to help all players, the club, with my image and my experience to do important things for Las Palmas."