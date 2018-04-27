Bartomeu Expresses "Eternal Gratitude" To Iniesta

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the departure of Andres Iniesta should not be considered a "farewell", suggesting the club icon could return.

Iniesta announced on Friday he will complete a career-long association with Barcelona at the end of the season, with a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan widely mooted although yet to be confirmed.

You have the eternal gratitude of Barça fans and the whole football world. Today is not a farewell, it’s a see you soon #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/1CIkezIvmA — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) April 27, 2018

The Spain international said it was "too soon" to talk about a possible return to Barcelona following his retirement as a player, but Bartomeu indicated the 33-year-old will be welcomed back to Camp Nou.

"You have the eternal gratitude of Barca fans and the whole football world," Bartomeu said on Twitter.

"Today is not a farewell, it’s a see you soon."

Iniesta is expected to wrap up a ninth LaLiga title with Barca this weekend, which would be a 35th career trophy for club and country.