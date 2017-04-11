LaLiga
Barcelona's Neymar Handed Three-Game Ban And Will Miss El Clasico

The Brazilian striker will now have to sit out the all important final Clasico of the season.

Neymar has received a three-game ban following his sending off against Malaga and will miss El Clasico.

The Brazilian saw red during the shock 2-0 defeat to Malaga on Saturday, adding insult to injury in a game a which dealt a huge blow to Barça's LaLiga title hopes.

The 25-year-old left the field via a second yellow card, which in turned earned a one-game ban for the player.

However, things were made worse with Neymar's reaction as he sarcastically applauded the referee when leaving the field.

League state that players can receive a longer suspension if they show 'clear contempt' for the match officials.

As well as El Clasico, Neymar will also be out of games against Real Sociedad and Osasuna.
