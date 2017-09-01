On Demand
Barcelona's Munir Loaned To Alaves

Ajax, Roma, and Zenit have expressed interest, but Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi will spend the season on loan Deportivo Alaves.

Munir El Haddadi has left Barcelona to join Deportivo Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first-team plans at Camp Nou and a host of clubs, both in LaLiga and abroad, were registered with an interest in the forward during the transfer window.

Ajax, Roma and Zenit were all linked with a move for the Spaniard, who scored six goals in 33 LaLiga appearances while on loan at Valencia last season.

However, Alaves - who signed former Barca forward Bojan Krkic on loan from Stoke City on Thursday - have now concluded a deal on deadline day in Spain.

Munir could make his debut for Luis Zubeldia's side when they travel to face Celta Vigo on September 10.

