Barcelona's Munir Loaned To Alaves

Munir El Haddadi has left Barcelona to join Deportivo Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first-team plans at Camp Nou and a host of clubs, both in LaLiga and abroad, were registered with an interest in the forward during the transfer window.

[BREAKING NEWS] Munir, to go on loan to Alavés. More info👇 https://t.co/2YQjRaF8JO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2017

Ajax, Roma and Zenit were all linked with a move for the Spaniard, who scored six goals in 33 LaLiga appearances while on loan at Valencia last season.

However, Alaves - who signed former Barca forward Bojan Krkic on loan from Stoke City on Thursday - have now concluded a deal on deadline day in Spain.

Munir could make his debut for Luis Zubeldia's side when they travel to face Celta Vigo on September 10.