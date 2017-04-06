Barcelona's First Half Against Sevilla Labelled A Dream By Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique said his Barcelona team played like a dream in the first half of their comprehensive LaLiga win over Sevilla, with three goals in eight minutes keeping up the pressure on leaders Real Madrid.

Mesmerising Lionel Messi was key to Barca's ruthless display, the Argentinean setting up Luis Suarez for a spectacular 25th-minute opener before quickly adding a brace himself prior to half-time on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's men still trail Madrid by two points after the leaders won 4-2 at Leganes but the Barca boss was thrilled with the way his team performed before the interval.

"It was the first half we'd dreamed of, taking the game to Sevilla," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We were able to generate absolute control in their half, not just in terms of the goals, but speaking about the chances we generated as well.

"We recovered the ball quickly thanks to our pressing. It was one of our best first halves without doubt this season, taking into consideration our opponent and how we played.

"In the second half things changed due to scoreline, with chances for both teams to score goals, but it was always under control."

Suarez's goal took his tally to 24 in LaLiga this season - with only Messi more prolific in the current campaign - and Luis Enrique hailed the Uruguayan's quality in front of goal.

"He doesn't just use his body well, but he has the capacity to shoot from anywhere knowing where the goal is," Luis Enrique said.

"His execution, his movement and his technical quality make him the best number nine in the world.

"After seeing the performance [from the whole team], we have reasons to be optimistic, but there is a very fine line between victory and defeat. It's about managing how often the players play, but with this calendar it's impossible."