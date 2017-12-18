Español
Barcelona Won't Give Real Madrid A Guard Of Honor Confirms Director Guillermo Amor

Barcelona ruled out performing a guard of honour for Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico after their rivals' Club World Cup success.

Madrid host a crucial Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, needing a win to close an 11-point gap to Barca.

After leading Zinedine Zidane's men to their Club World Cup win, Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo said Barcelona should give his team a guard of honour.

However, Guillermo Amor – a director at Barca – ruled that idea out.

"We make it clear that we only do this when we participate in the competition," he said after Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

"When we compete in the competition, we will do it but that is not the case. That's the way it is."

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said he was yet to even consider the possibility of a guard of honour.

"We've only just finished this game," he said. "I haven't even paid it a thought."

Unbeaten in 16 league games this season, Barca hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

