Barcelona Reportedly Agree To Coutinho Deal With Liverpool

The Brazilian has been long linked with a move to Camp Nou and can now look forward to joining up with Lionel Messi and co.

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a £142m ($192m) deal with Liverpool for Coutinho.

Reports on Saturday out of England indicate a deal has been struck and that the Brazilian will fly out to Barcelona this evening, with an official announcement expected soon.

The amount would make Coutinho the most expensive signing in Barca's history.

Spanish reports say Coutinho will travel to Barcelona on Saturday night, and is expected to watch his new club take on Levante at Camp Nou (Sunday, 10:00am ET on beIN SPORTS).

More to follow...

