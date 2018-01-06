Barcelona Reportedly Agree To Coutinho Deal With Liverpool

beIN SPORTS

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a £142m ($192m) deal with Liverpool for Coutinho.

Reports on Saturday out of England indicate a deal has been struck and that the Brazilian will fly out to Barcelona this evening, with an official announcement expected soon.

The amount would make Coutinho the most expensive signing in Barca's history.

Spanish reports say Coutinho will travel to Barcelona on Saturday night, and is expected to watch his new club take on Levante at Camp Nou (Sunday, 10:00am ET on beIN SPORTS).

More to follow...